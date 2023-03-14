Application Support Engineer (Retail Systems) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Retail Systems Operations’ team. If you are committed to customer service and problem solving and have in-depth Oracle development tools with Merchandise systems knowledge, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

With a vision to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa, The Foschini Group (TFG) consists of 18 stylish retail brands, 10 service divisions, over 2,000 stores, over 20 000 employees, 3.5 million customers and more than 17 billion in annual turnover! We are an innovative force with a passion for retail. TFG Infotec, the dedicated IT division of TFG, provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means: working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

Your responsibilities will be to:

Business and system requirements fully understood

Implementations related to incidents, changes and/or service requests

Management of incidents, problems, minor changes and/or service requests

SLA adherence and management

Root cause analysis

Understand (and grow understanding) of business and systems

Troubleshooting and debugging of technical solutions

Operational coordination from a technical support perspective

Knowledge sharing with team members (in the form of advice and documentation)

To drive enhancement of operational procedures

To apply you need to have:

An IT related qualification

Oracle PL/SQL coding experience

VB.Net or C# coding experience, which would be advantageous

Technical skills within reporting tools such as SSRS

Professional and customer service orientation

Work within a team to achieve common goals

To be able to learn quickly and work independently

To be able to multi-task and follow through effectively

To be able to work under pressure and pay attention to detail

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Excellent listening, probing, and documentation skills

Good planning and time management skills

Working Knowledge of IT Hardware and Software

Ability to learn and master employer-specific software

Ability to work with cross-functional teams

Ability to juggle multiple incidentsservice requests simultaneously

Understanding of Structured Query Language (SQL)

The following skills would be advantageous:

Working experience of Retail Merchandise systems

Knowledge of other programming or scripting languages

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the

Employment Equity Act.

