Automation Tester at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts. This employer is very generous with work from home policies.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with a team to test highly available distributed systems.

Develop test cases for automated regression testing.

Actively participate in the SDLC process for new and existing applications and features.

Conduct front-end and back-end testing using both automated and manual methods.

Document test cases and procedures.

Maintain automated tests and validate any defects found.

Report on test execution and issues that arise.

Contribute to product quality practices and risk assessment activities.

Create, update, and execute automated scripts and report on their results.

Track problems and issues using tools like Jira.

Provide time estimates for software testing during project planning.

Perform manual testing as required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Level will be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years of experience in both Automation and Manual testing.

Familiarity with Automated testing tools, including Selenium WebDriver, and API tools such as JMeter, SoapUI, or Postman is a plus.

Proficiency in Java, SQL, and Linux is advantageous.

Prior experience working in an Agile environment is preferred.

Responsible for executing both Automation and Manual tests.

Maintaining accurate test reports and documentation.

Collaborating with team members and jointly responsible for test activities.

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

Selenium

API Tools

