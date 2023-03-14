Business Analyst

Mar 14, 2023

Requirements:

  • At least 5 plus years’ experience in a similar role within the Banking sector

(preferably)

  • Understanding of project management methodologies and experience with

project management tools such as Jira

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate

effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Technical Skills:

Proficient in using data visualization tools such as Power BI (Desktop and
Cloud Service) + Power Query Editor

  • Experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes
  • Strong SQL skills for querying large and complex data sets
  • Experience with data warehousing
  • Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services

(AWS) or Microsoft Azure

  • Preferably have AWS Cloud Practitioner certification
  • Experience in process automation using tools such as Power Automate, Agile

Point, Power Apps, UiPath or Alteryx

  • Ability to use scripting languages such as Python or R for data analysis and

manipulation

  • Advanced functions and concepts in Power BI DAX
  • Knowledge of AutoML using Power BI or AWS Sagemaker
  • Advanced Excel and Power Query editor
  • Version Control (Git)

  • Microsoft productivity suite (Power Point, Word, Excel, OneDrive, Sharepoint)

  • Business acumen

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or a
related field

Certification in data warehousing, business intelligence, and data visualization
tools such as Power BI, and SQL

Experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes

Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

  • data extraction
  • Power BI DAX
  • (ETL) processes
  • project management methodologies
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

