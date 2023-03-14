Business Analyst

Requirements:

At least 5 plus years’ experience in a similar role within the Banking sector

(preferably)

Understanding of project management methodologies and experience with

project management tools such as Jira

Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate

effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Technical Skills:

Proficient in using data visualization tools such as Power BI (Desktop and

Cloud Service) + Power Query Editor

Experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes

Strong SQL skills for querying large and complex data sets

Experience with data warehousing

Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services

(AWS) or Microsoft Azure

Preferably have AWS Cloud Practitioner certification

Experience in process automation using tools such as Power Automate, Agile

Point, Power Apps, UiPath or Alteryx

Ability to use scripting languages such as Python or R for data analysis and

manipulation

Advanced functions and concepts in Power BI DAX

Knowledge of AutoML using Power BI or AWS Sagemaker

Advanced Excel and Power Query editor

Version Control (Git)

Microsoft productivity suite (Power Point, Word, Excel, OneDrive, Sharepoint)

Business acumen

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or a

related field

Certification in data warehousing, business intelligence, and data visualization

tools such as Power BI, and SQL

Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

data extraction

Power BI DAX

(ETL) processes

project management methodologies

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

