Business Analyst

We are looking for candidates, SAP/IT landscape and work with a team to advise on the challenges they face with the system. We seek an experienced and steady BA with CRM and emergancy service vechile tracking.

Key Skills:

BA with very good CRM experience particularly with systems for Emergency such as project EPIC at COCT.

They use SAP to track and send out emergency vehicles – ambulances and police and this BA need to have a degree and solid experience in this area.

Initial 3 months contract based in CT – start asap and then can be extended to up to 2 years.

Desired Skills:

CRM

EPIC

COCT

