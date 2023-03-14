Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:



Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Role Responsibilities:

Gaining knowledge of system functionality and understanding the business processes and objectives of the end user.

Translating business requirements into technical solutions.

Translating complex technical concepts into simple language.

Driving forward client engagements via discovery sessions, solution design workshops, product demos, etc.

Developing / delivering tailored product demonstrations that are simple but engaging.

Understanding / documenting customer requirements to support a successful evaluation and implementation.

Collaborating with the Product team to identify feature enhancements, as well as new features.

Work with the various teams to implement, upgrade and migrate products for clients and prospective clients.

Providing training to Clients as part of the Implementation Phase.

Team leading / project leading of implementation workflow

Configuring e-learning environment with relevant integrations according to implementation needs and product boundaries.

Testing new implementations, upgrades and migrations.

Offer support assistance to client(s) and Functional Consultant(s) as needed.

Analysing and troubleshooting incoming support requests.

Testing fixes, workarounds and configurations.

Maintaining version documentation, for all Clients, also for custom clients.

Attending / participating in support retrospectives.

Organising / presenting, if needed, Concept webinars.

Maintaining / improving demo environments with the Functional Consultant.

Collecting / analysing client requirements.

Developing specifications and investigations for new and support requests / issues.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor degree or similar qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 4 years’ Business Analysis experience in the education section.

Formal training in requirements analysis.

Scrum methodology experience.

Experience working in a fast-paced and scaling environment.

Working knowledge of Moodle or Canvas.

A passion for client focus and a good user experience.

Applied understanding of teaching, instructional design, and education administration.

Technical understanding of SaaS, systems integration and BI technologies.

A good understanding of software implementation life-cycle and knowledge of industry standard methodologies.

Business process design principles and concepts.

Developing application and or data integrations specifications.

Ability to transform business requirements into workable designs at a functional level.

Contribute to implementing workable designs on a technical level.

Knowledge of service design concepts, service oriented architecture and object oriented analysis and design.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Scrum

SaaS

Learn more/Apply for this position