Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:
- At least 5 plus years’ experience in a similar role within the Banking sector
(preferably)
- Understanding of project management methodologies and experience with
project management tools such as Jira
- Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate
effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Technical Skills:
Proficient in using data visualization tools such as Power BI (Desktop and
Cloud Service) + Power Query Editor
- Experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes
- Strong SQL skills for querying large and complex data sets
- Experience with data warehousing
- Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services
(AWS) or Microsoft Azure
- Preferably have AWS Cloud Practitioner certification
- Experience in process automation using tools such as Power Automate, Agile
Point, Power Apps, UiPath or Alteryx
- Ability to use scripting languages such as Python or R for data analysis and
manipulation
- Advanced functions and concepts in Power BI DAX
- Knowledge of AutoML using Power BI or AWS Sagemaker
- Advanced Excel and Power Query editor
- Version Control (Git)
-
Microsoft productivity suite (Power Point, Word, Excel, OneDrive, Sharepoint)
-
Business acumen
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in business, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or a
related field
Certification in data warehousing, business intelligence, and data visualization
tools such as Power BI, and SQL
Experience with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes
Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment
Desired Skills:
- data extraction
- Power BI DAX
- (ETL) processes
- project management methodologies
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree