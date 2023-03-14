Business Architect

The successful candidate must be able to handle a demanding workload, being able to act in the capacity of a Senior Business Analyst, while directing, coaching, and ensuring quality of deliverables within the existing Business Analyst team, while ensuring alignment between business needs and delivery – working closely with the Product and Channel owner to ensure a cohesive and well-defined delivery roadmap
Requirements
- Business ecosystem
- Value Streams / customer journeys
- Organization Mapping
- Systems/Application Mapping
- Capability-based Roadmaps
- Function/System Footprint Analysis
Desired Skills:
- Business ecosystem
- System Analysis
- Mapping
- Business Architecture