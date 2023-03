Data Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our Client is looking for a Data Analyst to join their organization

Area: Industria West

Requirements:

Work experience as a data analyst or in a related field.

Ability to analyze existing tools and databases and provide software solution recommendations.

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms.

High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases.

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.

Understanding of addressing and metadata standards.

High-level written and verbal communication skills.

Past Experience with ABACA System would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.

Managing users and user roles.

Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary.

Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

Helping develop reports and analysis.

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.

Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.

Providing technical expertise in data storage structures.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

ABACA System

metadata

Learn more/Apply for this position