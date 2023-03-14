Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 14, 2023

This is a fully remote, work from home position for South African citizens!!

  • 3+ years of React Native experience
  • ReactJS experience
  • Javascript/Typescript experience
  • Extensive commercial experience in Development
  • 5 years experience developing iOS and Android apps
  • Good understanding of development best practices such as pair programming, test-driven environment, continuous integration and continuous delivery
  • Good understanding of/experience with CI tools and testing frameworks
  • Experience with optimizing applications in areas such as performance, security and resilience
  • Ability and enthusiasm to push for new improvements across the code base and influence/learn from a large community of developers
  • Nice to have – Flutter experience

Desired Skills:

  • React Native
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • ios
  • Android apps
  • Pairing programmes
  • ReactJS
  • Flutter
  • CI
  • Testing frameworks
  • UX/UI
  • MVP
  • Prototyping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

