Developer at Cloudcenta – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a fully remote, work from home position for South African citizens!!

3+ years of React Native experience

ReactJS experience

Javascript/Typescript experience

Extensive commercial experience in Development

5 years experience developing iOS and Android apps

Good understanding of development best practices such as pair programming, test-driven environment, continuous integration and continuous delivery

Good understanding of/experience with CI tools and testing frameworks

Experience with optimizing applications in areas such as performance, security and resilience

Ability and enthusiasm to push for new improvements across the code base and influence/learn from a large community of developers

Nice to have – Flutter experience

Desired Skills:

React Native

Javascript

Typescript

ios

Android apps

Pairing programmes

ReactJS

Flutter

CI

Testing frameworks

UX/UI

MVP

Prototyping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position