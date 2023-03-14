Developer – Front End at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Role Responsibilities:

Creating responsive web applications using the latest JavaScript technologies in React.

Understanding and driving build processes and CI tooling.

Performing unit and functional testing.

Being involved in the deployment pipeline.

Mentoring Junior members.

Being involved in knowledge sharing across the Front End team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification or relevant experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Strong working experience as a Front-End Developer or similar role.

Expert Vanilla JavaScript skills and an understanding of React and Typescript.

Experience using tools such as Jest, React Testing Library and Enzyme.

Good knowledge of build tools such as Webpack and/or RollUp.

Experience with AWS and Docker.

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment.

Experience working with Jenkins and Circle CI.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid work.

Job ID:

J103858

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React

AWS

