Developer (Rapid Application Development) Wits ThirdStream – Gauteng Randburg

Main purpose of the job:

Developing tools for the clients’ data capturing approval and processing

Managing each initiative given by management from start to end

Work with the business process owners to understand their needs and translate requirements into systems

Location:

Parktown– Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Gather requirements from end users and business process owners

Design User Interfaces and back-end code in a Low-Code environment according to end-user requirements

Develop scalable data storage models

Implement, maintain, and train end-users to use applications

Develop Reporting capability is reporting tools

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Qualification in software or RAD development

Required minimum work experience:

3 years of work experience in an application development environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects, and problems

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Ability to exercise discretion and work independently and as a part of a multidisciplinary team

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to grow continuously in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills will be desirable

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 23 March 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

