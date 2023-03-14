Enterprise Architect (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an Enterprise Architect with a minimum of 7 years relevant experience in either Enterprise Architecture or Solution Architecture at an enterprise level.

TOGAF

Information Governance

UML

BI

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Tertiary level qualification in Computer Science degree, IT Diploma advantageous

TOGAF or similar certification advantageous

The enterprise architect will be responsible for a specific Sub-Cluster Business Unit, Program, Project, Group (Sanlam Investment Group – SIG) Cluster or combination thereof, ensuring the IT architectures being implemented best services the business needs and delivers value whilst, concurrently, ensuring the lowest risk exposure to the organisation and aligning to both the SIG and broader Sanlam Group standards and governance frameworks.

The incumbent will be accountable for producing the necessary architecture models and documentation (where necessary) to represent the current state, desired future state, and transitional state/states as guidance to the relevant assignment.

Furthermore, where processes, standards and/or documentation is missing in related disciplines, the incumbent will assist and facilitate the necessary sessions to produce such.

Actively participating in the necessary bodies, forums, and activities to execute the guidance and governance appropriate will be a key activity for this role. This will be achieved by leveraging their extensive experience in multiple technical roles as well as previous leadership roles

Ability to produce architecture which aligns and enables the strategic intent, yet is aligned to technical standards within the broader organisation

Analytical Problem Solving

Excellent problem-solving skills often in the face of ambiguous or conflicting sets of information

Excellent ability to quickly get to the root cause of a problem and develop implementable architectures to address

Excellent analytical, data numerical ability with a high attention to detail

Thinking o Excellent ability to apply systems and non-linear thinking to a scenario

Ability to think conceptually, logically, and physically, transitioning seamlessly between yet aligning these states

Excellent communication skills

Excellent presentation skills and ability to convey complex ideas in an understandable and simplistic manner

Must be able to communicate effectively at all levels, from strategic executive and senior management to implementation level details

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

