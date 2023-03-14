Full-Stack Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Vacancy available for a Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our client’s agile and industry-leading software engineering team.
Applicants should have experience deploying and managing modern tech stacks and be comfortable working in a highly versatile agile-based team.
A big part of working at our client involves owning projects, championing the adoption and integration of new technologies, and being flexible and adaptable as the product evolves.
Education:
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.
Technologies:
- TypeScript
- Node.js
- Build systems
- Pnpm / yarn
- Generics
- Monorepos
- Modularity / extensibility within systems
- Unit and E2E Testing
- SQL (Postgres / MSSQL)
- Software patterns such as factories, composition over inheritance, etc.
- IPC / RPC concepts
- Debugging / profiling
- Git
Experience in:
- Mobile Development
- Frontend Development
- Backend Development
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- TypeScript
- Backend Development
- Nodejs
- Full stack
- WebSocket
- ReactJS
- Full Stack Development
- Mobile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Flexible Working Hours.