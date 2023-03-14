Full-Stack Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Vacancy available for a Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our client’s agile and industry-leading software engineering team.

Applicants should have experience deploying and managing modern tech stacks and be comfortable working in a highly versatile agile-based team.

A big part of working at our client involves owning projects, championing the adoption and integration of new technologies, and being flexible and adaptable as the product evolves.

Education:

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

Technologies:

TypeScript

Node.js

Build systems

Pnpm / yarn

Generics

Monorepos

Modularity / extensibility within systems

Unit and E2E Testing

SQL (Postgres / MSSQL)

Software patterns such as factories, composition over inheritance, etc.

IPC / RPC concepts

Debugging / profiling

Git

Experience in:

Mobile Development

Frontend Development

Backend Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flexible Working Hours.

