FUNCTIONAL ANALYST

You will support the CPO and Category teams to develop and maintain functional performance reports and analytics on all aspects of Strategic sourcing, Operational procurement, Master data and Process related measurements to ensure that business performance objectives are met and aligned, as well as appropriate governance is followed. Your role include facilitation with business unit as well as accurate project governance to ensure accurate reporting. You will also be expected to deliver creative solutions to challenges by implementing projects that will improve the procurement departments performance

Key Professional Competencies

? Core knowledge – Providing Performance reporting to senior leadership. Strategic sourcing and Operational procurement

Key foundational competencies

Academic – Analytical skill, Commercial acumen, Problem solving.

Technical: analysis, reporting, process mapping, writing business requirement specifications

Leadership – Managing change, Owning it!, Developing myself & others, staying a step-ahead

– Managing change, Owning it!, Developing myself & others, staying a step-ahead Personal Effectiveness – Effective communication, Interpersonal skills, Integrity, Creativity, Continuous learning

Experience

Function – 5+ years’ experience in Reporting and analytical role

IT Skills: Advance Excel skills, Exposure to better analytics tools will be advantageous

Advance Excel skills, Exposure to better analytics tools will be advantageous Industry –Experience in FMCG industry

Responsibilities:

Generate and maintain regular Procurement functional performance reports suites incl. Spend Analytics, Savings Report, Cost Containment, BBBEE, Contract status, Claims Register, Ethical Sourcing, Supply Risk Register, Working Capital, POPIA Compliance, Sustainability, Oracle supplier Price health report

Generate cost models to forecast raw material costing as input into finance budgeting and forecasting process

Maintain item master classification and keep AVL updated as key reporting dimensions. Implement, maintain and sign-off ‘reporting master data’ and commodity tree hierarchies

Follow up on data anomalies and missing input data, to ensure credible reporting is issued

Identify and communicate next steps and actions based on SLA and KPI’s and monitor actions related to these metrics

Contracts – Maintain contracts database. Engage the legal department and commodity teams to ensure contract compliance is met. Ensure signed copies of contracts are saved on shared drive.

Facilitate engagements and workshops with business teams. Drive updating of key information with project teams.

Act in the capacity of delivery assurance manager with regards to procurement savings projects by keeping records of discussions. following up on outstanding actions and reporting on progress of projects

Deliver and support specific projects to improve the performance of the procurement department.

Support governance processes such as Internal Audit, POPIA. Control self-assessments.

Assist internal audit process and implement processes to address audit findings

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Excel

Forecasting

Performance Analysis

Reporting

Employer & Job Benefits:

financial reporting

