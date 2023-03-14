Functional Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Functional Analyst is responsible for the implementation (through projects) of Oracle and non Oracle based applications to meet the needs of the business user community. Equally important is the daily operational support of the user community by handling trouble tickets logged and performing user support to keep the business running. The role encompasses translating business requirements into functional requirements; development and configuration of the software; development of test cases; testing; development of training materials; user training; development of support materials; user support; standby; bug fix; change requests (enhancements) during projects; documentation and general support. The main deliverable of this role is to drive adoption and usage of applications in the business user community

Key attributes and competencies

Teamwork; patience; determination and focus on task delivery

Detailed orientated; analytical thinking; problem solving; ability to innovate and find work arounds

Ability to work under pressure; in stressful solutions to tight timelines on multiple initiatives simultaneously

Experience

IT Diploma (or similar)

2-4+ years in an Oracle Functional Analyst role

Experience of Oracle E-Business Suite is non-negotiable.

Intermediate level knowledge and experience of Oracle applications; methodologies and toolsets; ability to apply knowledge gained after attending courses at Oracle University

Oracle certifications an advantage

ITIL experience and / or certifications an advantage

Desired Skills:

ITIL experience

Project quality improvement

Adherence to project portfolio and service development methodologies

Functional Specifications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Support the Applications Manager to meet team objectives

– Responsible to meet project functional requirements within agreed time and quality metrics

– Implementation of Oracle applications according to Oracle best practise; prevent new and reduce existing customisations and maintain the software at the latest supported version – this is achieved through a focus on projects (“build”) for Oracle applications prior to transitioning to the Service Delivery team; can be allocated to support (“run”) if capacity allows. Equally important is the delivery of non Oracle based applications and technologies

– Impact analysis of new / changed user requirements highlighting changes required; violation of non-customisation rules; application functionality mapping to user functional requirements

– Conduct configuration; testing and user training

– Prepare projects for transitioning into production including rectification of all bugs prior to transitioning; updated document; testing and conducting disaster recovery test

– Attend to bug fixes and change requests (enhancements), during the project and prior to the end of post go live support phase, within applicable SLA and quality levels (right first time fix)

– Support Service Delivery to train; guide and support business Super Users on the correct usage of Oracle applications with on site support at manufacturing / warehouse / depot sites where Service Delivery capacity is constrained

– Identify out of compliance to IT strategy; policies; governance frameworks; standards – propose and execute rectification actions

– Identify and execute opportunities for continuous improvement in IT services delivery; includes identifying patterns of user behaviour that may require additional retraining and support

– Create and maintain relevant documentation such as business processes; functional designs; configuration, maintenance and support guides; test cases; user guides and training guides. Documentation is per the Oracle OUM and AIM methodologies.

– Provide after business hours support per applicable schedule

– ProProactively increase own understanding and abilities for all applications (including Oracle modules)

