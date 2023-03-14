Functional Business Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Fuse Systems portfolio. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions

With a vision is to be the leading fashion and lifestyle omnichannel retailer, The Foschini Group consists of 29 leading fashion retail brands, over 4200 stores, over 35 000 employees and 3.5 million customers. Our mission is to achieve our vision by providing innovative products and creative customer experiences, and by leveraging our portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate our offering.

Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service

Key performance areas:

Evaluation of Change Requests in order to collate and provide estimations and the assessment of change

Meet with Stakeholders to elicit, understand document functional requirements and performance critical analysis on the information provide

Produce Functional Specifications as well as Business requirements including flowcharts, use cases, wireframes and any other diagrams required to clarity business understanding

Functional Configure of HR Systems according to requirements

Unit Testing to ensure that configuration work according to the requirements

Quality Assurance Testing to ensure development meet requirements

User Acceptance Testing/ Provide guidance to business on UAT

Manage configure/development into Production

Production Testing to ensure that requirements work in production

To qualify for this position, you will need:

A relevant tertiary qualification

3 to 5 years’ experience

Business Process Modelling, Use case, wireframes, entity relationship diagram

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment The ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high pressure environment

Good communication and organisational skills with a strong ability to influence, build relationships with, and negotiate with colleagues, suppliers and external partners

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Excellent customer service orientation

The following will be an advantage:

Oracle qualification

Good knowledge of HR environment and policies &

procedures

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

