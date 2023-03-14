Functional Business Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
We’re looking to add great new talent to our Fuse Systems portfolio. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions
With a vision is to be the leading fashion and lifestyle omnichannel retailer, The Foschini Group consists of 29 leading fashion retail brands, over 4200 stores, over 35 000 employees and 3.5 million customers. Our mission is to achieve our vision by providing innovative products and creative customer experiences, and by leveraging our portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate our offering.
Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service
Key performance areas:
- Evaluation of Change Requests in order to collate and provide estimations and the assessment of change
- Meet with Stakeholders to elicit, understand document functional requirements and performance critical analysis on the information provide
- Produce Functional Specifications as well as Business requirements including flowcharts, use cases, wireframes and any other diagrams required to clarity business understanding
- Functional Configure of HR Systems according to requirements
- Unit Testing to ensure that configuration work according to the requirements
- Quality Assurance Testing to ensure development meet requirements
- User Acceptance Testing/ Provide guidance to business on UAT
- Manage configure/development into Production
- Production Testing to ensure that requirements work in production
To qualify for this position, you will need:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- 3 to 5 years’ experience
- Business Process Modelling, Use case, wireframes, entity relationship diagram
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment The ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high pressure environment
- Good communication and organisational skills with a strong ability to influence, build relationships with, and negotiate with colleagues, suppliers and external partners
- Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
- Excellent customer service orientation
The following will be an advantage:
- Oracle qualification
- Good knowledge of HR environment and policies &
procedures
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.