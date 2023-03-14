Infrastructure Architect: at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

With a vision is to be the leading fashion and lifestyle omnichannel retailer, The Foschini Group consists of 29 leading fashion retail brands, over 4200 stores, over 35 000 employees and 3.5 million customers. Our mission is to achieve our vision by providing innovative products and creative customer experiences, and by leveraging our portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate our offering.

TFG Infotec is a dynamic, well-established Information and Communication Technology (ICT) organisation dedicated to the development and implementation of world-class IT systems and infrastructure for TFG (The Foschini Group).

As TFG’s centralised IT division, INFOTEC provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

If you have sound infrastructure architecture experience and a proven record for creating and delivering high quality solutions, in support of the business strategy and requirements, then join our commitment to developing and maintaining world-class IT solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on people, process and technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Key performance areas:

Assist with the development and execution of the Information Technology (IT) Strategy.

Manage and drive delivery of the IT Strategy with the Business, Technology and Development teams and external partners.

Develop and promote solid Infrastructure architecture standards and practices throughout the Group.

Develop cloud design principles and policies to drive consistency.

Promote security principles in areas such as infrastructure, applications, cloud technologies, and endpoint computing.

Establish suitable governance frameworks to guide and govern technology consumption, adoption, and management activities.

Advise management in relation to information security issues, processes, products, and services.

Define and manage IT policies and strategies based on future expectations and historical trends.

Track and manage budgets for IT strategy, projects, and operations.

Oversee design and operations changes to ensure alignment of development solutions and architecture to best practice.

Research and evaluate emerging technologies including cloud and Anything-as-a-Service.

Continuously analyse technologies, suppliers, and processes to drive efficiency and inform business decisions.

Review and manage contracts and agreements with service providers and vendors.

Plan, create and implement innovative technology.

Ensure all initiatives are aligned to defined business needs.

Instrumental part of devising ICT strategy.

Improved infrastructure.

Team member providing input towards the setting of operational budgets and forecasts.

Function as Technical Lead across multiple project: datacentre refresh, disaster recovery.

Draft scope of works across ICT project delivery.

Identify technical solutions to address issues affecting business performance.

You will have:

8+ Years relevant technology and management experience.

Experience in full IT lifecycle including Change and Risk Management, Infrastructure Architecture, Service Delivery, and Software Development.

Experience with frameworks and standards such as ISO27001, NIST, ITIL and COBIT.

Proven experience managing high quality teams within an operations and development organisation.

Strong understanding of technical architecture, design and delivery of Enterprise and Cloud technologies.

Technical design and integration experience within a large division/organisation.

Comprehensive background knowledge of cloud architecture platforms such as AWS, Azure

Must be assertive with good communication skills at all levels.

It would be advantageous to have Enterprise Licensing skills

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

