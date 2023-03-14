iOS Developer (Senior) 2101, 2102 – Gauteng Centurion

Largest, International Automotive Company looking for a highly skilled IOS Developer.

Suitable candidate must atleast meet the following:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in object-oriented programming languages, especially Java, web-based scripting languages (e.g., Angular), relational (Oracle, PosgreSQL) and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.

Knowledge of modern architecture concepts (e.g., microservices), cloud technologies and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).

Experience in agile project teams (e.g., according to Scrum, Kanban) with changing requirements and framework conditions.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experienced with common CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Sonar, etc.) and with the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence).

Experience with development and operations of applications in the cloud (Azure and/or AWS)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

You will work in a self-organised and agile DevOps development team.

The feature team is responsible for the new and further development of applications for the Workspace domain.

Together with the DevOps team you are responsible for the specification, development, deployment, and operation of the software solutions.

Your main task is the development and operation of microservices and web applications.

To do this, you will work internationally with other developers, architects, product owners and specialist departments on technical and functional issues.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

Oracle

PostgresSQL

Mobile development

Architecture

Kanban

Learn more/Apply for this position