IT Project Coordinator

Project and Marketing Coordinator

Our client is looking for a Project and Marketing Coordinator who can get involved in their business, but not only from a project side. The split between the roles are as follows:

50%-60% – Software Project Management

50%-40% – Other tasks such as Marketing and Account management

Job Summary:

The Project Coordinator is responsible for providing support to the project team, ensuring that all project activities are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards. The role involves working closely with project managers, stakeholders, and team members to ensure that project plans are implemented effectively and that risks are identified and mitigated. In addition, the Project Coordinator will be responsible for supporting marketing activities that align with project goals and objectives.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as project management, business administration, or engineering essential

1+ years of experience working in a project coordinator or related role.

Strong project management skills, including the ability to develop and implement project plans, manage budgets and schedules, and monitor project risks and issues.

Excellent English communication skills, including the ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders, team members, and project managers.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and mitigate project risks and issues.

Proficiency in project management software tools, such as Jira and Confluence.

Experience working in a collaborative team environment, with the ability to work effectively with team members from diverse backgrounds and disciplines.

Project Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide support to project managers in developing and implementing project plans, timelines, and budgets.

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure that project requirements are clearly defined and that project outcomes meet their needs.

Coordinate project team activities, ensuring that tasks are completed on time, and that milestones are achieved.

Monitor project risks, issues, and dependencies, and work with the project team to develop and implement mitigation strategies.

Track project progress and produce regular reports on project status, including key metrics and milestones.

Manage project documentation, including project plans, schedules, and budgets, ensuring that they are up to date and accurate.

Support project team members in identifying and resolving issues and problems, and escalate issues to project managers where necessary.

Ensure that project deliverables are of the required quality standards, and that they meet the needs of stakeholders.

Coordinate project meetings, including scheduling, preparing agendas, and taking minutes.

Perform other project-related duties as required.

Marketing Responsibilities:

Collaborating with the marketing team to develop and implement marketing plans and campaigns that align with project goals and objectives.

Conducting market research to gather insights that inform project decisions and identify opportunities for marketing activities.

Coordinating the production of marketing materials, such as brochures, presentations, and digital content, ensuring that they are delivered on time and to the required quality standards.

Tracking marketing metrics and KPIs, such as website traffic, social media engagement, and lead generation, and providing regular reports to project stakeholders.

Supporting the organization of marketing events and trade shows, coordinating logistics, managing budgets, and liaising with vendors and suppliers.

Desired Skills:

Project Coordinator

Software project coordinator

Marketing Coordinator

Jira

Confluence

project management

Project documentation

Project Planning

Project budget

Marketing Coordination

Market Research

Metric tracking

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A world class company specialising in integrated business process automation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

pension

medical aid

performance bonuses

laptop

Learn more/Apply for this position