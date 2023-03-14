JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6 months contract role.

What you will be doing:

We are looking for an exceptional individual to build Java integration services and applications using Company’s Framework.

Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding Java developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

Will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model.

Collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle. This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

What we are looking for:

Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

10 years Java application programming/development experience

8 years JEE-Experience

5 years Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server

5 years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.

Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs:

Eclipse

InteliJ

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

