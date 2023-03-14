Java Developer

Are you a development fanatic who loves the Java Programme language?

We seek the development skill set and expertise of a Cloud Java Developer to join team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application. An individual that will review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Management / Leader and User Management or the System owner.

Location:

GautengHybrid Working model.

Qualifications and Experience:

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Agile working experience

Core Skills/ Technologies Required:

JAVA EE / JAVA

Excellent Java development experience

Angular

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

GIT

Duties to be performed but not limited to:

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate daily stand-ups.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Desired Skills:

cloud

Java

Angular

API

Learn more/Apply for this position