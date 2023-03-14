Are you a development fanatic who loves the Java Programme language?
We seek the development skill set and expertise of a Cloud Java Developer to join team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application. An individual that will review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Management / Leader and User Management or the System owner.
Location:
- GautengHybrid Working model.
Qualifications and Experience:
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Agile working experience
Core Skills/ Technologies Required:
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Excellent Java development experience
- Angular
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- GIT
Duties to be performed but not limited to:
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
Desired Skills:
- cloud
- Java
- Angular
- API