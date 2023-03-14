Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 14, 2023

Are you a development fanatic who loves the Java Programme language?

We seek the development skill set and expertise of a Cloud Java Developer to join team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application. An individual that will review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Management / Leader and User Management or the System owner.

Location:

  • GautengHybrid Working model.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Agile working experience

Core Skills/ Technologies Required:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Excellent Java development experience
  • Angular
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • GIT

Duties to be performed but not limited to:

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off

Desired Skills:

  • cloud
  • Java
  • Angular
  • API

