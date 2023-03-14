Junior Analyst Programmer at Kwena

Introduction

My client in retail is looking for a Junior Analyst Programmer and this is 12 months contract in Cape Town (CBD). The role is hybrid and candidates might need to go the client when the need arises.

To provide support engineering skills to the Online and Mobile App IT support teams that work towards monitoring, diagnosing and remediating issues across application and infrastructure.

Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:

Analysis, technical design, and development aligned to team processes & requirements

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems

Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process

Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to areas

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology, and architecture.

Utilize problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues

Ensure systems conform to IT governance and information security requirements

Provide input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation

Qualifications and experience:

3-year IT Diploma

Java / J2EE

MySQL relational database

AWS Cloud front

Postman (JSON language, retail services are RESTful)

Additional Criteria

Operational/system support background

Specific analysis and development skills

Cloud based experiences beneficial

E-commerce or M-commerce industry experience (Android and IOS Experience)

2-5 year’s programming/analyst programming experience

Rotational stand-by

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

