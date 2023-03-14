Lead Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Lead Oracle Developer is responsible for the implementation (through projects) of Oracle applications to meet the needs of the business user community. The role encompasses translating business requirements into technical requirements; development of the screens, reports and interfaces; development of test cases; testing; development of training materials; user training; development of support materials; user support; standby; bug fix; change requests (enhancements) during projects; documentation and general support. The main deliverable of this role is to drive adoption and usage of Oracle applications in the business user community.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Support the Development Manager to meet team objectives

Responsible to meet project technical requirements within agreed time and quality metrics

Implementation of Oracle applications according to Oracle best practise; prevent new and reduce existing customisations and maintain the software at the latest supported version – this is achieved through a focus on projects (“build”) for Oracle applications prior to transitioning to the Service Delivery team; can be allocated to support (“run”) if capacity allows

Impact analysis of new / changed user requirements highlighting changes required; violation of non-customisation rules; application functionality mapping to user functional requirements

Conduct design; development; testing; user training; onboarding and induction support of new team members; mentoring of Oracle Developer

Prepare projects for transitioning into production including rectification of all bugs prior to transitioning; updated document; testing and conducting disaster recovery test

Attend to bug fixes and change requests (enhancements), during the project and prior to the end of post go live support phase, within applicable SLA and quality levels (right first time fix)

Identify out of compliance to IT strategy; policies; governance frameworks; standards – propose and execute rectification actions

Identify and execute opportunities for continuous improvement in IT services delivery; includes identifying patterns of user behaviour that may require additional retraining and support

Create and maintain relevant documentation such as business processes; technical designs; configuration, maintenance and support guides; test cases; user guides and training guides. Documentation is per the Oracle OUM and AIM methodologies.

Provide after business hours support per applicable schedule

Proactively increase own understanding and abilities for all Oracle modules

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE

Key attributes and competencies

Teamwork; patience; determination and focus on task delivery

Detailed orientated; analytical thinking; problem solving; ability to innovate and find work arounds

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

Ability to work under pressure; in stressful solutions to tight timelines on multiple initiatives simultaneously

Experience

BSc (Information Systems) or similar

6-8+ years in an Oracle Developer role with knowledge of Oracle E-Business Suite being mandatory

In depth knowledge and experience of Oracle applications; methodologies and toolsets; ability to apply knowledge gained after attending courses at Oracle University

Oracle Certifications an advantage

ITIL experience and / or certifications an advantage

