Mobile Developer

R30 000 – R55 000



Company complete solutions encompassing design and logo development, marketing, strategy, website and a complete upgrade of the technology They develop solutions within very tight deadlines to meet the current demand for online education.

Mobile Developer (Swift or Java):



4-6 years mobile experience in either Swift of Java

Any Hybrid mobile development languages

Office based in Rosebank

Any other tech/programming experience will be valuable.

Education and Experience:



Matric/Grade 12

BTech in IT

4 – 6 Years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

Mobile Developer

BTech in IT

Swift of Java

