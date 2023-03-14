Mobile Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Mar 14, 2023

Our client based in Illovo, Gauteng; utilising large-scale data, AI and machine-learning is seeking a Mobile Developer to develop and maintain applications aimed at custom designed Android devices. With the primary focus being on the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. The position will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
  • Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable code
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
  • Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization
  • Understand and translate business requirements into technical requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
  • 5- 8 years’ experience working with offline storage, threading and performance tuning.

Familiarity with the following technologies and tools is advantageous

  • Retrofit
  • OKHTTP
  • Retrolambda
  • GSON
  • SQLCipher
  • Logback
  • Robolectric
  • Espresso
  • JUnit
  • Gradle

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Development
  • backend
  • front end
  • Development iOS
  • Android SDK
  • Mobile Development
  • Android Development
  • Development Of Mobile Applications

