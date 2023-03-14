Mobile Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Our client based in Illovo, Gauteng; utilising large-scale data, AI and machine-learning is seeking a Mobile Developer to develop and maintain applications aimed at custom designed Android devices. With the primary focus being on the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. The position will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code

Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable code

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization

Understand and translate business requirements into technical requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification

5- 8 years’ experience working with offline storage, threading and performance tuning.

Familiarity with the following technologies and tools is advantageous

Retrofit

OKHTTP

Retrolambda

GSON

SQLCipher

Logback

Robolectric

Espresso

JUnit

Gradle

Desired Skills:

Android

Development

backend

front end

Development iOS

Android SDK

Mobile Development

Android Development

Development Of Mobile Applications

