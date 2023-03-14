Mobile Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Our client based in Illovo, Gauteng; utilising large-scale data, AI and machine-learning is seeking a Mobile Developer to develop and maintain applications aimed at custom designed Android devices. With the primary focus being on the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. The position will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
- Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable code
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
- Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization
- Understand and translate business requirements into technical requirements.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
- 5- 8 years’ experience working with offline storage, threading and performance tuning.
Familiarity with the following technologies and tools is advantageous
- Retrofit
- OKHTTP
- Retrolambda
- GSON
- SQLCipher
- Logback
- Robolectric
- Espresso
- JUnit
- Gradle
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Development
- backend
- front end
- Development iOS
- Android SDK
- Mobile Development
- Android Development
- Development Of Mobile Applications