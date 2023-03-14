Experience Needed:
- Minimum of 5 years of advanced and specialised experience in the networking field
- Hands-on experience with network hardware, software and services
- Expert understanding of the hardware and software components that make up a computer network, and be able to install, configure, and troubleshoot these components
- Experience in dealing with all with network protocols and architecture
- Experience and a thorough understanding of the various protocols and architectures that are used to build and maintain computer networks, such as TCP/IP, Ethernet, and WANs
- Experience with network security, network security is a critical concern for the organization, the Network Engineer must be familiar with the various threats that can compromise a network and the measures that can be taken to prevent them. This may include experience with firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and other security tools.
Minimum Education:
- Matriculation certificate
- Technical certifications in server and system administration such as Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Microsoft Azure and Atlassian Jira (service management) fundamentals
Technical Skills:
- Experienced with setting up and maintaining networks
- WAN (L2, DIA, SD-WAN) experience non-negotiable
- LAN experience non-negotiable
- Experience with ITSM methodologies and related toolsets
- Understanding and practical experience with ITIL
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- Ethernet
- TCP-IP