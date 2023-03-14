Network Engineer – Gauteng Fourways

Mar 14, 2023

Experience Needed:

  • Minimum of 5 years of advanced and specialised experience in the networking field
  • Hands-on experience with network hardware, software and services
  • Expert understanding of the hardware and software components that make up a computer network, and be able to install, configure, and troubleshoot these components
  • Experience in dealing with all with network protocols and architecture
  • Experience and a thorough understanding of the various protocols and architectures that are used to build and maintain computer networks, such as TCP/IP, Ethernet, and WANs
  • Experience with network security, network security is a critical concern for the organization, the Network Engineer must be familiar with the various threats that can compromise a network and the measures that can be taken to prevent them. This may include experience with firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and other security tools.

Minimum Education:

  • Matriculation certificate
  • Technical certifications in server and system administration such as Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Microsoft Azure and Atlassian Jira (service management) fundamentals

Technical Skills:

  • Experienced with setting up and maintaining networks
  • WAN (L2, DIA, SD-WAN) experience non-negotiable
  • LAN experience non-negotiable
  • Experience with ITSM methodologies and related toolsets
  • Understanding and practical experience with ITIL

Desired Skills:

  • LAN
  • WAN
  • Ethernet
  • TCP-IP

