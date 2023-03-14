Project Manager at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking for a Project Manager to be part of our Supply Chain Solutions team to manage and drive various critical projects. The role is critical to manage and ensure successful deliverables, which are both strategic and operational within the Supply Chain portfolio, such as, but not limited to projects in the following domains; Planning, Merchandising, Logistics, Manufacturing and Inventory Visibility/RFID.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

The Key Performance Areas of this role will be as follows:

Be part of the project team to ensure successful project delivery, managing scope, budget and timelines

Apply advanced Project Management knowledge, skills, tools and techniques to project deliverables, processes and systems in order to meet or exceed stakeholder needs and expectations

Manage quality of delivered projects through understanding business needs and overseeing development to ensure that projects deliver business value

Communicate to and manage expectations of project business sponsors and key stakeholders

Manage medium to high risk projects

Manage scope and change throughout all phases of projects

Manage day to day direction and coordination of project team

Communicate project status and health

Work across functional teams and technical platforms

Requirements:

A Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant IT Project Management experience

Experience in large Supply Chain related projects will be an advantage

Knowledge of retail industry will be an advantage

Experience with major ERP solutions (e.g. BlueYonder, Oracle, SAP, Manhattan) will be an advantage

Proven proficiency in SDLC and an industry recognised Project Management Methodology including Waterfall and Agile

Proven hands-on experience in managing medium to large projects.

A relevant project management qualification and /or PMI certification will be an advantage.

Proven facilitation skills.

Competencies and behaviours for success:

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

A team orientation.

Strong conflict management skills

Excellent written communication, presentation and negotiation skills

A focus on delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment

High emotional intelligence and experience in mentoring diverse teams and individuals

Ability to drive change, persuade and influence both internal and external stakeholders

To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

