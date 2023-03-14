Project Manager IT at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

To ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope.

To ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.

Accountabilities

Maintain effective relationships with Project Sponsors and stakeholders

Manage issues, risks and action logs

Develop, manage and maintain project plans

Manage project teams through successful matrix management

Manage diverse project teams across multiple organisations

Ensure the successful delivery of programmes and projects, reporting activity and progress against plan

Manage quality of project deliverables

Provide support, guidance and share good practice within the team and across the business

Manage project start-up and initiation activities

Build and maintain effective project teams

Co-ordinate facilitation and conflict resolution

Engage with the business to understand all factors that influence project delivery and team effectiveness

Report on project and its progress

Manage scope, costs/project budget and change control

Manage external suppliers

Manage the relationship between project, stakeholders and key business areas

Co-ordinate programme and project activities across SA Taxi and associated business partners

Manage project closure through to implementation review and handover to business as usual

Competencies Required

Leadership and influencing abilities

Analysis skills

Adaptable

Innovative & creative

Strategic thinker

Standards driven

Effective time management

Commercial awareness

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Result oriented

Detail oriented

Team player

Planning and organisational abilities

Resilience

Skills/Experience Required

Bachelor’s degree or NQF equivalent

Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI

MSP Practitioner desirable

Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m

Demonstrate experience of managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle

Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal diverse teams

Demonstrate experience in delivery of Management Information Systems projects

3-5 years’ experience in Financial services / Insurance / Banking

Desired Skills:

MSP

Prince2 Practitioner

Project Management Agile

Managing Project Budgets

Project Management Methods

Project management principles

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position