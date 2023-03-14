React Developer (Senior) (1002861) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 14, 2023

Parvana
Responsibilities:

  • Developing new user-facing features.
  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
  • Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Skills / Experience:

  • 6+ years’ experience.
  • Experience working with JavaScript and Rust.
  • Experience working with Front-end technologies, including:
    • React and Apollo (GraphGL Client).
  • Experience working with Back-end technologies, including:
    • Apollo Server (GraphQL Server) | Redis.
    • MongoDB | Kafka | Express | NGINX.
  • CI/CD and Cloud computing experience.
  • Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
  • Experience in building next generation web applications.
  • Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
  • Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Apollo
  • JavaScript

