Senior Analyst: Credit Risk at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

Credit Risk: Bad Debt Management

Senior Collections Analyst

TFG Financial services is offering an exciting opportunity for a Senior Collections Analyst specializing in Outsourced Collections to join the Credit Risk team. We are looking for a curious and self-motivated analyst that uses data-driven techniques to find strategic opportunities, effectively influence key business partners to implement strategies and forecast the movements in cost of risk on the portfolio.

The successful individual will be supporting senior managers in both the Credit Risk & Operations teams to:

Use internal and external data and reporting to suggest strategic and tactical initiatives within the outsourced collections environment.

Formulate and present findings to peers and executive team.

Drive implementation of new initiatives, utilizing controlled A/B testing to quantify benefits and impacts to the business.

Comfortably deal with internal and external stakeholders, to ensure that analytical output is aligned with current and future stakeholder needs

Can model/forecast components of the financial performance of the business unit, based on portfolio trends, initiatives and outside market trends

Stakeholder Management

Identifies, develops and maintains key relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Clearly document the business requirements of projects presented to the Senior Stakeholders and Executives.

Liaising and management of internal relationships between departments in order to manage the implementation of proposed solutions

Insights and Portfolio Management Reporting

To ensure Senior managers have access to the information they require in a format that is appropriate and useful

Production and development of portfolio quality and benchmarking reports

Ad-hoc and deep-dive analyses relating to portfolio performance, legislative changes, shock events and operational breakages

Preparation of weekly/monthly presentations and reports on business performance indicators

Data Modelling and Forecasting

Ensuring appropriate statistical methodology and data mining / analytics techniques are applied to any modelling process to deliver and deploy robust and effective models where necessary

Data mining of credit bureau and other external data to provide insights and trends

Ability to predict and forecast outcomes from data analysis and models, with the ability to detect variance to expectations in order to react appropriately when necessary.

To take up this challenging position you should have:

A degree in a numerate discipline, preferably Statistics / Mathematics / Operations Research / Engineering (Honours / Masters degree preferable)

Advanced problem solving, judgment and self management skills, in conjunction with Excellent data interpretation and presentation skills

Hands-on experience of large-scale customer database data interrogation and manipulation through statistical/data management software packages (SAS/SQL)

Ability to build analytical models that predict future outcomes, and the ability to communicate the workings of these models to business stakeholders in clear, easily understood language.

Knowledge of the credit industry and credit life cycle management is preferred

Good strategic and conceptual abilities would be advantageous

Working as a Credit Risk Analyst, you will have a strong ability to translate data into a story, be able to make recommendations based on findings and be a good team player. You will also need to be numerate with a strong commitment to the improvement of the credit risk strategy.

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position