Senior Backend Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Vacancy available for a Senior Software Engineer to join our client’s agile and cutting-edge engineering team.

The company’s platform is built on-top of a highly scalable, highly available micro-service architecture, and our client is looking for experienced engineers that have strong skills in these areas.

Applicants should have extensive experience deploying and managing modern tech stacks and be comfortable working in a highly versatile Agile based team. A big part of working at our client involves owning projects, championing the adoption and integration of new technologies, and being flexible and adaptable as the product evolves.

Education:

Minimum a Bachelors Degree in Computer science or Computer Engineering.

Technologies and Skills Required:

TypeScript

Ruby

Kubernetes (Broad)

Docker

Kafka

MongoDB

Cloud computing – AWS & Azure

Networking experience (VPC, Security groups, SSL)

Experience with distributed systems.

Team and Work Environment:

Office in Stellenbosch, South Africa

Flexible working hours

Output-driven: We favour people and output over process

Iterative-based approach to software development: Ship and learn quickly

In-person company events during the year (meetups, lunch, activities)

Most engineers work on Mac or Linux.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flexible working hours.

