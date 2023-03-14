Senior Data Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking for a Senior Data Engineer to be part of our Insights team to support event-driven analytics. As part of the Insights team you’ll help contribute to our mission by extracting maximum predictive value from data assets.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

The Key Performance Areas of this role will be as follows:

Design, implement, and maintain the data pipelines that constitute TFG’s data platform, enabling effective use of data across the organization.

Create robust, mission critical batch and streaming data processing capabilities.

Aid the enhancement of data marts and data warehouse.

Requirements:

Must have a relevant 3 year IT or related qualification.

5+ years’ experience with Data pipeline design and development experience.

Advanced proficiency in the SQL language.

Advanced proficiency in SQL Reporting Services (SSRS), Analysis Services (SSAS) as well as Integration Services (SSIS).

RDBMS experience in technology such as SQL Server, MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Ability to use common scripting languages such as Powershell, Bash, or Python for automation.

Experience using unit and integration tests.

Experience working with production BI environments and tools such as Tableau, Pyramid Analytics.

Strong analytical/problem solving skills.

Desirable Skills:

Azure Data Engineer Associate certification.

Experience in Azure data technologies.

Hands-on experience working with Azure DevOps.

Exposure to .net entity framework.

Experience in processing of data with big-data technologies such as Kafka or Hadoop.

Experience in Retail, Finance, Customer or HR projects will be an advantage

Experience in mentoring Junior Engineers will be an added advantage.

Competencies and behaviours for success:

Strong conflict management skills

A focus on delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

