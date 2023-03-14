Senior Java/Kotlin Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 14, 2023

Our client is currently searching for an experience Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Degree, diploma or relevant experience
  • 5+ Years in IT with a strong track record of backend software development.
  • Java / Kotlin
  • Maven
  • Springboot / Camel / EE
  • Profiling tools such as JProfiler
  • JPA/Hibernate
  • MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres, DB2
  • Understand REST, Web Services, illustrations and patterns.
  • Understand Messaging, JMS, illustrations and patterns.
  • JSON, XML, YAML
  • Docker / Kubernetes
  • Ubuntu/RHEL
  • AWS – EC2, RDS, CloudFormation, Secrets Manager, Azure, GCP

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

