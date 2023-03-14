Senior Java/Kotlin Software Developer

Our client is currently searching for an experience Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

Degree, diploma or relevant experience

5+ Years in IT with a strong track record of backend software development.

Java / Kotlin

Maven

Springboot / Camel / EE

Profiling tools such as JProfiler

JPA/Hibernate

MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres, DB2

Understand REST, Web Services, illustrations and patterns.

Understand Messaging, JMS, illustrations and patterns.

JSON, XML, YAML

Docker / Kubernetes

Ubuntu/RHEL

AWS – EC2, RDS, CloudFormation, Secrets Manager, Azure, GCP

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

Senior Java/Kotlin Software Developer

Senior Java/Kotlin Software Developer

Senior Java/Kotlin Software Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position