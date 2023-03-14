Senior Java/Kotlin Software Developer

Our client is currently searching for an experience Senior Software Developer to join their team.
Requirements:
- Degree, diploma or relevant experience
- 5+ Years in IT with a strong track record of backend software development.
- Java / Kotlin
- Maven
- Springboot / Camel / EE
- Profiling tools such as JProfiler
- JPA/Hibernate
- MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres, DB2
- Understand REST, Web Services, illustrations and patterns.
- Understand Messaging, JMS, illustrations and patterns.
- JSON, XML, YAML
- Docker / Kubernetes
- Ubuntu/RHEL
- AWS – EC2, RDS, CloudFormation, Secrets Manager, Azure, GCP
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
