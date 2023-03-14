Senior .Net Full Stack Developer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
We’re looking for a Senior .Net Full Stack Developer to be part of our Customer Interaction team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of Microsoft development tools and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class systems.
With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.
TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.
You should have:
- Have a relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ experience within building applications
- Have a proven experience developing web services (WCF, REST)
- Be technically skilled in C#.Net, ASP.Net MVC, AngularJS, jQuery, JavaScript and WCF
- Have a good understanding of XML and JSON
- A strong commitment to professional service delivery
- Planning and organizing ability
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
The following would be advantageous:
- Agile development methodologies, Test Driven Development and SOA
- Experience in configuring and maintaining TFS / Azure DevOps Build and Deployment pipelines
- Exposure to Kafka or similar enterprise stream-processing platforms
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.