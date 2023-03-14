Senior Project Manager at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

The Opportunity

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to be a part of within the Financial Services Capability Business system Team to be responsible for working with the Business partners to ensure the teams can perform at their peak and deliver the Key strategic initiatives.

Your key areas of responsibility will include:

• Applying Project Management knowledge, skills, tools and techniques to the effective management of multiple, large, complex projects. • Applying appropriate Project Governance standard, structure, roles, approach, and ensure it is adopted and understood by the project team and broader stakeholder groups.

• Lead, guide and influence stakeholders regarding Project Governance and good project practices.

• Comfortable working in a hybrid environment (agile & traditional)

• Ensuring Business Case in place and understood and monitored throughout the project lifecycle, with Benefits Realisation Plan (measures, timeframes) in place at the project closure.

• Ensuring key Project Control documents are in place and managed throughout the project lifecycle.

• Ensure that cross-functional impacts and interdependencies are identified and managed with the relevant teams.

• Adopting the Change Management Framework, change impacts understood and Change Strategy agreed.

• Planning appropriate post-implementation support and ensuring smooth, stable transfer to operations.

• Working with the relevant Technical teams to identify key risks and issues to be managed.

• Liaising with the Enterprise and Domain Architects (where relevant) to ensure relevant ARB’s are scheduled, documented and actions managed.

• Accurate financial management with monthly administration, tracking, and management of costs.

• Maintaining positive relationships with Vendors and 3rd parties, in accordance with Group values.

Job Requirement:

• A relevant tertiary education

• PMI Accredited Project Management certifications (Ideal /preferred)

• Computer Literacy(MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Project, MS PowerPoint)

• General Knowledge of Systems Development Lifecycle

• 5-10 years of proven Project Management experience within a corporate environment (Project, task coordination & resource planning using a shared pool of resources within similar environment)

• Proven proficiency in administering, coordinating & managing large, complex projects preferably within a Financial Services and or Retail environment.

• Evidence of managing complex cross-functional teams often involving external suppliers

• Sound business acumen with a strong customer service focus

• The ability to act independently when faced with complex situations

• Presentation and Facilitation Skills

• Negotiating and Influencing Skills

• Ability to manage own workload and timelines

Competencies and behaviours for success:

• Strong conflict management skills

• Attention to Detail

• Excellent written communication, presentation, and negotiation skills

• A focus on delivering results and meeting customer expectations

• Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

• High resilience and agility with the ability to work well under pressure and deliver to aggressive deadlines in a fast-paced environment

• High emotional intelligence and experience in leading diverse teams and individuals

• Ability to drive change, persuade and influence both internal and external stakeholders

• Exceptional leadership skills including the ability to attract, hire, retain and motivate a senior team and a talent pipeline

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

