Senior Software Developer

We are searching for a Senior Software Developer to join our team on a fixed-term contract opportunity.

The successful candidate must be willing to work overtime as it may be necessary due to business needs which may require working outside the Company’s main operating hours.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Relevant Bachelor’s degree

MS Azure DevOps

ASP.Net web framework with .NET language C#

Preferred Qualifications:

MS Power Platform

Experience Required:

Solid experience in software development,

Proven success as a technical team leader.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Adhere to Development Best Practices

Be proactive by demonstrating the ability to identify possible future incidents.

Identify and propose system improvements.

Designing, building, and configuring applications to meet business process and application requirements.

Directing the development team in the design, development, coding, testing, and debugging of applications

Writing testable, scalable, and efficient code and leading code reviews

Mentoring junior team members and ensuring they adhere to determining software quality standards.

Demonstrate sound judgment in executing duties and the ability to make reasonable decisions in the absence of direction.

Swiftly refer and escalate problems/issues to the Project Manager.

Ability to work without constant or direct supervision or guidance.

Verbal and written communication regarding project status and progress.

Work environment:

Hybrid

Physical Demands:

Occasional carrying equipment (PC, Screen, Laptop)

Travel:

Traveling required to the office on working days

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

