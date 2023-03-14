Senior Systems Engineer

Mar 14, 2023

Senior Systems Engineer
My client in the Financial Services Industry is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their team. Required IT Degree/ Diploma with MS certification MCSE, Microsoft Azure & Linux Certified System Administration certification.

Minimum 5 years’ experience preferably in the technology industry. Skilled in the below – both on-premises and in the cloud:

  • Maintaining computer systems and networks (LAN/WAN)- hardware & software upgrades, patches, & security configurations
  • Assist with implementation of disaster recovery plans and backup procedures (Veeam)
  • Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues
  • Cloud-based infrastructure – AWS, Azure, or GCP
  • Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX
  • Windows & Linux operating systems
  • Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • AWS
  • VMWare
  • windows
  • linux
  • disaster recovery
  • Active Directory

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *