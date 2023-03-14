Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior Systems Engineer
My client in the Financial Services Industry is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their team. Required IT Degree/ Diploma with MS certification MCSE, Microsoft Azure & Linux Certified System Administration certification.
Minimum 5 years’ experience preferably in the technology industry. Skilled in the below – both on-premises and in the cloud:
- Maintaining computer systems and networks (LAN/WAN)- hardware & software upgrades, patches, & security configurations
- Assist with implementation of disaster recovery plans and backup procedures (Veeam)
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues
- Cloud-based infrastructure – AWS, Azure, or GCP
- Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX
- Windows & Linux operating systems
- Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AWS
- VMWare
- windows
- linux
- disaster recovery
- Active Directory