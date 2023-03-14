Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior Systems Engineer

My client in the Financial Services Industry is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their team. Required IT Degree/ Diploma with MS certification MCSE, Microsoft Azure & Linux Certified System Administration certification.

Minimum 5 years’ experience preferably in the technology industry. Skilled in the below – both on-premises and in the cloud:

Maintaining computer systems and networks (LAN/WAN)- hardware & software upgrades, patches, & security configurations

Assist with implementation of disaster recovery plans and backup procedures (Veeam)

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues

Cloud-based infrastructure – AWS, Azure, or GCP

Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX

Windows & Linux operating systems

Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

VMWare

windows

linux

disaster recovery

Active Directory

