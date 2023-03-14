Software Support Specialist

Mar 14, 2023

We are looking for a detail-orientated self-starter Platform Support Specialist. You will be working with clients in resolving their production support requests on the in-house platform.
More support and technical analyses, troubleshooting analytical, sales force, (Implementation) but mainly support.
You will be working in US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm).

Our client has a revolutionary integration platform helping medium-sized companies integrate eCommerce, CRM, EDI, 3PL, and Shipping apps with their ERP system.

Responsibilities:

  • Resolve customer production support tickets through debugging, platform log file analysis, data mapping verification, etc., implementing and testing the appropriate fix.
  • Implement, test and deploy small change requests.
  • Work with back-end databases and raw data files for root cause analysis and resolution.
  • Coordinate with other team members on issue escalation, including the implementation and development teams.
  • Communicate with customers by phone and email on status and proper resolution.

Qualifications:

  • 2+ years experience in enterprise software implementation or support roles, client facing is a plus.
  • Strong SQL query writing a must.
  • Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills.
  • Great communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Strong organization and multi-tasking skills.
  • Familiarity with different data formats and structures: XML, flat file, JSON, etc.

Preferred Experience:

  • Help desk software such as Zendesk or similar.
  • SAP Business One, SAP BusinessByDesign or similar ERP platforms.
  • eCommerce applications such as Shopify, Magento, ShipStation, etc.
  • EDI transaction sets and trading partner setup

Apply here or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

About The Employer:

– You will be working in US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm).
– Long-term Contract (No end date)
– Hourly Rate (Min. 168 hours) (Discuss during screening process)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

