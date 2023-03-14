Software Support Specialist

We are looking for a detail-orientated self-starter Platform Support Specialist. You will be working with clients in resolving their production support requests on the in-house platform.

More support and technical analyses, troubleshooting analytical, sales force, (Implementation) but mainly support.

You will be working in US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm).

Our client has a revolutionary integration platform helping medium-sized companies integrate eCommerce, CRM, EDI, 3PL, and Shipping apps with their ERP system.

Responsibilities:

Resolve customer production support tickets through debugging, platform log file analysis, data mapping verification, etc., implementing and testing the appropriate fix.

Implement, test and deploy small change requests.

Work with back-end databases and raw data files for root cause analysis and resolution.

Coordinate with other team members on issue escalation, including the implementation and development teams.

Communicate with customers by phone and email on status and proper resolution.

Qualifications:

2+ years experience in enterprise software implementation or support roles, client facing is a plus.

Strong SQL query writing a must.

Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills.

Great communication skills, both written and verbal.

Strong organization and multi-tasking skills.

Familiarity with different data formats and structures: XML, flat file, JSON, etc.

Preferred Experience:

Help desk software such as Zendesk or similar.

SAP Business One, SAP BusinessByDesign or similar ERP platforms.

eCommerce applications such as Shopify, Magento, ShipStation, etc.

EDI transaction sets and trading partner setup

Apply here or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

Software Support

ERP

Software Implementation

Zendesk or Similar

eCommerce Applications (Shopify/Magento/ShipStation)

E – Commerce

Troubleshooting

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client has a revolutionary integration platform helping medium-sized companies integrate eCommerce, CRM, EDI, 3PL, and Shipping apps with their ERP system.

– You will be working in US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm).

– Long-term Contract (No end date)

– Hourly Rate (Min. 168 hours) (Discuss during screening process)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Learn more/Apply for this position