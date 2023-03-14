Software Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking for a detail-orientated self-starter Platform Support Specialist. You will be working with clients in resolving their production support requests on the in-house platform.
More support and technical analyses, troubleshooting analytical, sales force, (Implementation) but mainly support.
You will be working in US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm).
Our client has a revolutionary integration platform helping medium-sized companies integrate eCommerce, CRM, EDI, 3PL, and Shipping apps with their ERP system.
Responsibilities:
- Resolve customer production support tickets through debugging, platform log file analysis, data mapping verification, etc., implementing and testing the appropriate fix.
- Implement, test and deploy small change requests.
- Work with back-end databases and raw data files for root cause analysis and resolution.
- Coordinate with other team members on issue escalation, including the implementation and development teams.
- Communicate with customers by phone and email on status and proper resolution.
Qualifications:
- 2+ years experience in enterprise software implementation or support roles, client facing is a plus.
- Strong SQL query writing a must.
- Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills.
- Great communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Strong organization and multi-tasking skills.
- Familiarity with different data formats and structures: XML, flat file, JSON, etc.
Preferred Experience:
- Help desk software such as Zendesk or similar.
- SAP Business One, SAP BusinessByDesign or similar ERP platforms.
- eCommerce applications such as Shopify, Magento, ShipStation, etc.
- EDI transaction sets and trading partner setup
Apply here or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Long-term Contract (No end date)
– Hourly Rate (Min. 168 hours) (Discuss during screening process)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home