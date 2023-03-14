Solutions Architect at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing and integrating solutions with hardware and existing third party software.

Assessing the systems’ architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Providing guidance on projects within the group on architectural aspects of the solutions and addressing technical problems as they arise.

Consulting with domain architects and peers involved in implementation projects.

Liaising with clients and business representatives to understand the needs of the business.

Liaising with other professionals to design solution architecture for businesses and clients.

Ensuring compliance to solution architectural design in the implementation of projects.

Providing supervision and guidance to solution engineering teams.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs and budgets.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Rendering consulting and technical support services on project implementation to the project team.

Explaining technical issues and IT solution strategies to stakeholders and other IT professionals.

Keeping accurate records of materials used, expected deliverables and milestones achieved.

Ensuring that solution milestones are accomplished as per the agreed plan.

Guiding the solution architecture activities within the Solutions Engineering team, to ensure timely completion of projects.

Ensuring that solution architectures designed are in sync with business needs and hardware.

Reviewing the proposal of vendors and suppliers to ensure that quality inputs are delivered at the least possible cost.

Monitoring the activities of external developers on IT solution projects, when integrating with 3rd parties.

Identifying and mitigating existing business risk(s) associated with solution architecture.

Working closely with clients and business representatives to understand their business needs and design unique plans to tackle the needs of each business or client.

Steering and reviewing proposals from vendors and suppliers for any project that requires external input.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in a relevant field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

8 – 10 years related experience in a similar position in one or multiple IT areas.

Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design.

In-depth understanding of the following:

Coding languages (Java, JavaScript).



Business Analysis.



DevOps.



Project and Product Management.



Agile methodologies.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Software Development

Implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position