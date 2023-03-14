System Engineer

Mar 14, 2023

Experience Needed:

  • Minimum of 5 years of advanced and specialised experience in the related field
  • System and services best practices
  • IT systems and server administration
  • Microsoft Azure and related technology
  • Microsoft 365 and related technology
  • Server operating systems (Windows and Linux)
  • Server and system administration, including advanced Windows and Linux basics
  • Experience with virtualization and cloud computing

Minimum Education:

  • Matriculation certificate
  • Technical certifications in server and system administration such as Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Microsoft Azure and Atlassian Jira (service management) fundamentals

Technical Skills:

  • Experience with cloud computing platforms such as Azure
  • Experience with virtualization technologies such as VMware / Hyper-V
  • Experience with scripting and automation tools such as PowerShell
  • Experience with ITSM methodologies and related toolsets (JIRA preferred)
  • Experienced in implementing of ITIL methodologies
  • Experienced in implementing CIS (Centre for Internet Security) critical controls

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • VMware
  • Hyper-V
  • PowerShell
  • JIRA
  • CIS

