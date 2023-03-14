System Engineer – Gauteng Fourways

Experience Needed:
- Minimum of 5 years of advanced and specialised experience in the related field
- System and services best practices
- IT systems and server administration
- Microsoft Azure and related technology
- Microsoft 365 and related technology
- Server operating systems (Windows and Linux)
- Server and system administration, including advanced Windows and Linux basics
- Experience with virtualization and cloud computing
Minimum Education:
- Matriculation certificate
- Technical certifications in server and system administration such as Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Microsoft Azure and Atlassian Jira (service management) fundamentals
Technical Skills:
- Experience with cloud computing platforms such as Azure
- Experience with virtualization technologies such as VMware / Hyper-V
- Experience with scripting and automation tools such as PowerShell
- Experience with ITSM methodologies and related toolsets (JIRA preferred)
- Experienced in implementing of ITIL methodologies
- Experienced in implementing CIS (Centre for Internet Security) critical controls
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- VMware
- Hyper-V
- PowerShell
- JIRA
- CIS