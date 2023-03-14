Systems Engineer

Mar 14, 2023

Systems Engineer
My client in the Financial Services Industry is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their team. Required IT Degree/ Diploma with MS certification MCSE, Microsoft Azure & Linux Certified System Administration certification.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in system administration. Skilled in the below:

  • Maintaining computer systems and networks (LAN/WAN)- hardware & software upgrades, patches, & security configurations
  • Administer and support core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware technologies
  • Assist in configuring & managing servers, operating systems, virtualization software & databases
  • Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues
  • Understanding and management of Firewalls – Fortinet
  • Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX
  • Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration
  • Cloud-based infrastructure – AWS, Azure, or GCP

Desired Skills:

  • Active Directory
  • VMWare
  • Linux
  • windows
  • azure
  • aws
  • fortinet

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *