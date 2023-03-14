Systems Engineer

My client in the Financial Services Industry is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their team. Required IT Degree/ Diploma with MS certification MCSE, Microsoft Azure & Linux Certified System Administration certification.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in system administration. Skilled in the below:

Maintaining computer systems and networks (LAN/WAN)- hardware & software upgrades, patches, & security configurations

Administer and support core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware technologies

Assist in configuring & managing servers, operating systems, virtualization software & databases

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues

Understanding and management of Firewalls – Fortinet

Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX

Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration

Cloud-based infrastructure – AWS, Azure, or GCP

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

VMWare

Linux

windows

azure

aws

fortinet

