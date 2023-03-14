Systems Engineer
My client in the Financial Services Industry is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their team. Required IT Degree/ Diploma with MS certification MCSE, Microsoft Azure & Linux Certified System Administration certification.
Minimum 3 years’ experience in system administration. Skilled in the below:
- Maintaining computer systems and networks (LAN/WAN)- hardware & software upgrades, patches, & security configurations
- Administer and support core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware technologies
- Assist in configuring & managing servers, operating systems, virtualization software & databases
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues
- Understanding and management of Firewalls – Fortinet
- Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX
- Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration
- Cloud-based infrastructure – AWS, Azure, or GCP
Desired Skills:
- Active Directory
- VMWare
- Linux
- windows
- azure
- aws
- fortinet