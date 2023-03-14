Systems Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Compiling granular deployment plans containing step by step technical detail for change implementations.

Implementing self-compiled or alternate engineer compiled deployment plans.

Being involved in the delivery and support of cutting-edge projects within the telecommunications industry.

Assisting within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced roll outs of the latest PaaS / Cloud delivery solutions.

Implementing and maintaining existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure the 24/7 standby personnel are informed of any alerts generated on customer sites.

Being part of the 24/7 standby roster which is comprised of both the delivery and ops teams.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

Advanced NIX (Linux / Unix) certification or relevant experience.

Advanced VMWare VCP certification or relevant experience.

FortiGate firewall certification or relevant experience would be beneficial.

Relevant Skills / Beneficial:

Extensive experience within FC/SAN technologies (HP MSA / 3PAR / Brocade).

HP network switch experience.

Knowledge of backup technologies advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP.

Knowledge of Oracle ASM / RDBMS advantageous.

NIX scripting experience is advantageous (Bash / Perl / Python / etc).

Desired Skills:

F5

Unix

Lunix

