UiPath RPA Developer

We are seeking an experienced UiPath developer to join our team for a 12-month full-time contract. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining UiPath-based automation solutions that meet our clients’ needs. You will be working alongside another UiPath developer to add additional development capacity.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications

Experience Required:

Minimum 2+ years of experience in UiPath development, with a proven track record of developing and deploying UiPath-based automation solutions.

Solid understanding of RPA concepts, best practices, and standards.

Experience in developing complex workflows and reusable components using UiPath Studio.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Experience in Agile development methodologies.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

UiPath Developer Certification (Preferred).

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Develop, test, deploy and maintain UiPath-based automation solutions.

Work with stakeholders to identify and analyze business requirements.

Take ownership of the Value Stream Mapping and Business Case for the processes to be developed, and take it from there all the way to deployment and running of the solutions within the business.

Collaborate with the existing UiPath developer to ensure the timely and accurate delivery of projects.

Ensure that solutions are developed in line with best practices, and are scalable and maintainable.

Provide technical support to end-users as required.

Stay up-to-date with new technologies and trends in UiPath development.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

