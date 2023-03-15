Agile Project Manager

We have an opening for an experienced IT Project Manager capable of delivering elements of both conventional project management and agile.

The Project Manager is expected to lead our multi-faceted project team of architects, analysts, testers, and developers in delivering a large complex project in a demanding and fast-paced customer environment.

We’d prefer someone based in Johannesburg, but we can consider someone based elsewhere in South Africa as well.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

Minimum 8+ years of full-time project management experience.

Exposure to both conventional project management and Agile / Scrum.

PMP or comparable industry-standard certification.

Telecoms and specifically call centre experience preferable.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Coordinate delivery team Sprint cadence (planning, stand-ups, retro’s and backlog grooming, etc.). No need to be intimately familiar with the technical detail – the delivery team is competent; however firm grasp is required of the cadence and momentum of the overall process.

Maintain sprint artifacts.

Coordinate the release process.

Track the progress of work items and the direction of the project overall.

Maintain focus on correct priorities direction within the bigger picture and project vision.

Actively drive risk mitigation and removal of blockers.

Track overall project risks, issues, and decisions.

Partake in project delivery across the spectrum and support / contribute where possible.

Partaking in stakeholder engagement > into the customer audiences (business, technical, user representative audiences), internal audiences to our own organisation, and vendors.

Coordinate and facilitate the expected standard project meetings, updates, and check-ins.

Formal reporting to customers and internal organisation.

Project team resource management.

Team resource and capacity planning with internal organisation.

Vendor engagement and administration.

Contractor engagement and administration.

Project cost accounting and financial administration (billing and debtors etc.)

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position